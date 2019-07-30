(CNN) The controversy over last season's NFC championship game refuses to go away.

A Louisiana judge now has ordered NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three game officials to be questioned under oath about a missed call that may have kept the New Orleans Saints from advancing to Super Bowl LIII, according to CNN affiliate WVUE and other news outlets.

Goodell and the officials should appear in court to give depositions in a civil suit over the "no-call," Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard said Monday.

Tony LeMon, a Louisiana attorney and Saints fan, filed the lawsuit over the game and is seeking monetary damages, which he says would be donated to charity. A state appeals court last week said LeMon's case could proceed, WVUE reported

Barring an appeal from the NFL, the questioning would take place in September in New Orleans. CNN has reached out to the NFL for comment.

