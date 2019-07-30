Four children killed in attack on Yemen market

(CNN) Four children were among 14 civilians killed in an airstrike on Al-Thabet market in Yemen's northern Saada province on Monday, according to Houthi authorities, amid conflicting accounts of what happened.

A Houthi-run hospital report, released by spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam, held the Saudi-led coalition responsible for the incident and said it also wounded 26, including 14 children.

In response, coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki told CNN that: "The targeting of Al-Thabet market by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia is a deliberate attack against innocent civilians."

The Saudi-backed Yemeni government's information minister, Moammar al-Eryani, also blamed the explosion on the Houthis in a tweet Monday , and said that the rebels used Katyusha rockets.

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in Yemen said it was "disheartened with reports of the killing and injury of children" in a Twitter post.

People injured by an explosion in a market in Yemen's Saada province receive medical attention at the local Al Jomhouri hospital.

Read More