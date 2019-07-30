Attack on Yemen market killed four children, say Houthi rebels

(CNN) Four children were among 14 civilians killed in an airstrike on Al-Thabet market in Yemen's northern Saada province on Monday, according to Houthi authorities, amid conflicting accounts of what happened.

CNN has contacted the Saudi government for comment.

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in Yemen said it was "disheartened with reports of the killing and injury of children" in a Twitter post.

People injured by an explosion in a market in Yemen's Saada province receive medical attention at the local Al Jomhouri hospital.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree also blamed the Saudis and condemned the attack in a statement.

"The Al-Thabet market crime in the Qataber district in the province of Saada that was committed against civilians proves the failure of the Saudi regime in the military and humanitarian fields as they deliberately committed a massacre against civilians," Saree wrote.

The conflict in Yemen began in early 2015 when Houthi rebels -- a minority Shia group from the north of the country -- drove out the internationally-recognized government and forced its president, Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, to flee.

The crisis quickly escalated into a multi-sided war, with neighboring Saudi Arabia leading a coalition of Gulf states against the Houthi rebels. The coalition is advised and supported by the US, among other nations.