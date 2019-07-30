Scientists worry about new NIH requirements for research using human fetal tissue

(CNN) The National Institutes of Health issued new requirements Friday for scientists seeking government funding for research that uses human fetal tissue, and the changes are raising concern among some researchers.

The latest instructions require scientists to justify why they need to use human fetal tissue in research, including explanations of why alternatives can't be used and how they were ruled out. Researchers must include information to show that they received consent from women who had abortions and plans for treatment and disposal of fetal tissue once research is complete.

The new funding requirements do not allow scientists in training to propose research that uses fetal tissue.

The requirements apply to grant applications and contract proposals submitted starting September 25.

An ethics advisory board "comprised of scientists, bio-ethicists and others" will assess proposals involving fetal tissue, according to the institutes. It said it is still in the process of assembling that board and does not have additional information about who will be on it.