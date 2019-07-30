Jill Ellis stepping down as US women's soccer national coach

(CNN) Jill Ellis, the coach of the US Women's National Team who led the team to back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cup titles, is stepping down in early October, US Soccer announced Tuesday.

Ellis will remain with the team through its five-game "Victory Tour," which begins Saturday against Ireland at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

"The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime," Ellis said in a statement

