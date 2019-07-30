Breaking News

Chelsea issues bans to six fans, one lifetime, for racist abuse of Raheem Sterling

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 7:00 AM ET, Tue July 30, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Six Chelsea fans received bans for &quot;abusive language.&quot;
Six Chelsea fans received bans for "abusive language."

(CNN)Chelsea has issued bans to six of its fans -- one a lifetime ban -- following the racist abuse of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling during an English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in December.

The one individual banned for life from its stadium was found to have used "racially abusive language and threatening and aggressive behavior," the club said.
The other five fans have been banned for between one and two years for "abusive language and threatening and aggressive behavior."
Chelsea says it reviewed video evidence, interviewed witnesses and used the expertise of two lip reading professionals.
    More to follow...