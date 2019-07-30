Chelsea issues bans to six fans, one lifetime, for racist abuse of Raheem Sterling

(CNN) Chelsea has issued bans to six of its fans -- one a lifetime ban -- following the racist abuse of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling during an English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in December.

The one individual banned for life from its stadium was found to have used "racially abusive language and threatening and aggressive behavior," the club said.

The other five fans have been banned for between one and two years for "abusive language and threatening and aggressive behavior."

Chelsea says it reviewed video evidence, interviewed witnesses and used the expertise of two lip reading professionals.

