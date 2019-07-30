(CNN) The sixth wife of the billionaire ruler of Dubai has applied to a London court for a forced marriage protection order, the UK's Press Association news agency reported Tuesday.

Princess Haya bint al-Hussein appeared in a central London court for the first day of the high-profile legal battle with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, following weeks of media speculation about her whereabouts.

According to PA, the judge allowed the media to report limited details of the case. In addition to the forced marriage protection order, the princess also asked for wardship of the couple's two children and a non-molestation order for herself.

Sheikh Mohammed, who has asked for his children to return to Dubai where he lives, was not present in court. CNN has asked his representative for comment.

The details of the protection order sought by Princess Haya are not known. A forced marriage protection order can be made under English law to protect a person from being forced into a marriage or help someone already in forced marriage, for example by preventing the person from being taken abroad.

