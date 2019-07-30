Singapore advertisement sparks 'brownface' controversy

(CNN) An ethnically Chinese actor who allegedly darkened his skin to portray characters of different races in an advertisement has sparked a "brownface" controversy in multi-ethnic Singapore.

Part of a government initiative to promote electronic payments, the ad features actor Dennis Chew, from the city state broadcaster Mediacorp, dressed as four characters, including what appears to be a Malay woman wearing a headscarf.

It has since been taken down.

Singapore is known for being a well-integrated, multiracial society. Its population is more than 75% ethnically Chinese, 15% ethnic Malay and 7% ethnic Indian, according to the Singaporean Prime Minister's Office.

Brownface in a Singaporean ad in 2019. I thought we already went over this... pic.twitter.com/ypTEbVYH8x — ruby (@RubyThiagarajan) July 26, 2019

Critics online have questioned why Malay actors were not hired to portray themselves in the ad.