At least 17 dead after Pakistan military plane crashes into major city

By Sophia Saifi, CNN

Updated 12:22 AM ET, Tue July 30, 2019

Pakistani soldiers cordon off the site where a Pakistani military aircraft crashed in Rawalpindi on July 30.
Islamabad (CNN)At least 17 are dead after a Pakistani army plane crashed into a residential area in the major city of Rawalpindi early Tuesday morning, the country's military said in a statement.

There is no information at this stage about what caused the plane to crash into the city, which adjoins the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.
But according to the military's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news agency, 12 of those killed were on the ground when the plane hit.
The body of a victim, killed after a Pakistani Army Aviation Corps aircraft crashed into residential buildings, is wheeled on a stretcher at hospital in Rawalpindi on July 30.
The other five dead were all crew members on the plane. So far, another two people have been reported injured.
    Among the dead were two high-ranking officers in the Pakistan army, the statement read.
    Developing story, more to come.