More civilians are being killed by Afghan and NATO forces than by the Taliban and other militants

(CNN) More civilians in Afghanistan were killed by Afghan and NATO forces than by the Taliban and other militant groups in the first half of 2019, a UN mission to the country said Tuesday.

Conflict in Afghanistan has caused 3,812 civilian casualties -- including 1,366 deaths -- in the first six months of the year, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said in a report

38% of casualties in the January-June 2019 period were caused by the Taliban. However, most were attributed to other parties, including NATO and pro-Kabul forces.

A wounded Afghan man is brought on a stretcher to an Italian aid organisation hospital as Afghan security forces battled an ongoing attack by Taliban militants on a compound housing an international aid organisation in Kabul on May 8, 2019.

The report found that of the 1,366 killed, 717 were killed by Afghan and NATO-led forces -- a 31 per cent increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

By comparison, 531 people were killed by the Taliban, ISIS and other militant groups during the same six months. 306 of these deaths were caused by attacks that directly targeted civilians.

