-- CNN's first night of Democratic debates in Detroit will place 10 candidates in the political spotlight. Here's what to watch for.
-- Sen. Rand Paul offered to buy Rep. Ilhan Omar a ticket to visit Somalia last week so "she might come back and appreciate America more."
-- A Walmart employee shot and killed two people and injured a police officer at a Walmart in Mississippi.
-- Senator and rape survivor Martha McSally said that allegations of sexual assault against Gen. John Hyten are "false."
-- Two TSA officers were placed on leave after a racist display was discovered at Miami International Airport.
-- About 100 million people across the United States and 6 million more in Canada were affected by a Capital One data breach. Here's what you should do.
-- A California jury decided that Katy Perry's "Dark Horse" song was copied in part from a Christian rap song.
-- Holiday Inn is trading in the plastic toiletries and replacing them with bulk-sized items beginning in 2021.