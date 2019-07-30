Anger as investigative journalist is arrested in Tanzania

(CNN)A prominent journalist's arrest in Tanzania has sparked widespread anger and renewed concerns over press freedom in the country.
Police on Tuesday said investigative journalist Erick Kabendera was detained as part of an inquiry into his citizenship.
"We are holding him (Erick Kabendera) for questioning because authorities are doubting his citizenship. We are communicating with the immigration department for further measures," Regional police commissioner Lazaro Mambosasa told reporters at a news conference.
He said they had invited the journalist for questioning several times, but he did not show up.
Kabendera was "forcefully removed" from his home on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam capital by plainclothes security men on Monday, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).
CPJ said it was concerned about Kabendera's safety and his arrest was evidence that journalists were no longer safe in Tanzania.
"The manner in which this journalist was taken, by men claiming to be police, is very ominous and further evidence that the press is not safe in President John Magufuli's Tanzania," said Muthoki Mumo, CPJ Sub-Saharan Africa Representative.
CNN reached out to the government spokesman for comment but had not received a response at the time of publishing.
Many citizens and activists are tweeting with the hashtag #FreeErickKabendera to demand his release from police custody.
Tanzania signed the Media Services Act in 2016 which earned Magufuli great criticism from activists who say the law restricts press freedom in the East African nation.
Individuals who "write or print seditious content" or information that violates the country's economy, defense among other areas could go to jail for five years under the act.
Two radio stations were temporarily suspended the same year for broadcasting "seditious" content against the government, according to CPJ.
The government also suspended Tanzania's Citizen newspaper over allegations that it had published fake news.