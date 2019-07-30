Anger as investigative journalist is arrested in Tanzania

(CNN) A prominent journalist's arrest in Tanzania has sparked widespread anger and renewed concerns over press freedom in the country.

Police on Tuesday said investigative journalist Erick Kabendera was detained as part of an inquiry into his citizenship.

"We are holding him (Erick Kabendera) for questioning because authorities are doubting his citizenship. We are communicating with the immigration department for further measures," Regional police commissioner Lazaro Mambosasa told reporters at a news conference.

He said they had invited the journalist for questioning several times, but he did not show up.

Kabendera was "forcefully removed" from his home on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam capital by plainclothes security men on Monday, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).