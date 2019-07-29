A Canadian woman who vanished while picking berries was found five days later

(CNN) An 84-year-old Canadian woman who disappeared while picking berries Wednesday has been found, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Searchers found Mary Byman of Menisino, Manitoba, on Sunday night after five days of searching. Her daughter Roxanne Byman could not be more relieved.

"I don't ever need a Christmas present ever again," Byman's daughter told CNN news partner CBC. "I'm just so happy."

On Wednesday afternoon, Byman was in the woods near Piney, Manitoba, when she was separated from her friend, the Mounted Police said.

On Sunday, four days after Byman vanished, a group of searchers fired a gun into the air and heard a faint cry for help. They fired another shot several minutes later and heard another cry, police said.

Read More