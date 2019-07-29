A teen was gored after walking between two fighting bison at a North Dakota national park

(CNN) A 17-year-old from Colorado was gored by a bison Saturday at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota, officials said.

The teen was stabbed in the thigh and is in stable condition, park officials said Monday, declining to name the youth.

The visitor was walking along a trail in the park near a herd of bison; two bison had sparred earlier and stood on either side of the trail.

One of the bulls charged the teen from behind, goring them in the back of the right thigh and tossing them 6 feet into the air, officials said.

The teen was airlifted to a hospital in Bismarck.

