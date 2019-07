Photos: Photos: 20 odd items confiscated by TSA 20 odd items confiscated by TSA – In 2012, a passenger traveling from Miami International Airport attempted to transport 163 marine tropical fish, 12 pond slider turtles, 22 invertebrates, 24 live coral pieces, 8 pieces of stony corals with mushroom polyps and 8 pieces of soft coral to Maracaibo, Venezuela. Transportation Security Administration officers discovered the animals, and the passenger surrendered the items to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Check out what other strange items travelers have attempted to get past airport security, according to the TSA's blog Hide Caption 1 of 20

TSA agents at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport discovered human skull fragments in a clay pot in checked luggage. The owners of the bag said they did not know there were skull fragments in the pots.

A box with "explosive" scrawled across it was checked at San Francisco International Airport; it contained an airbag.

A passenger at Dayton International Airport set off alarms when he tried to get a tobacco grinder shaped like a hand grenade through security. Officers also found a soda can with a false bottom that contained marijuana.

An Atlanta traveler used a PVC pipe with end caps to protect a portable printer. TSA agents flagged the item because of its resemblance to a bomb.

A gun with no cylinder was found inside a cutout book at Honolulu International Airport.

An AT4 rocket launcher was found in checked baggage at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.