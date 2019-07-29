An Ironman cyclist died after she was hit by a semi during a race

(CNN) A cyclist participating in an Ohio Ironman triathlon died Sunday after being hit by a semi during the race.

Authorities said Kristen J. Oswald, 44, of Royersford, Pennsylvania, was struck just before 9 a.m. on US 23 in Delaware County, just outside Columbus.

A safety zone had been set up for riders in the Ironman 70.3 Ohio race, and there was a reduced-speed zone for motorists, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The statement says Oswald rode her bike out of the safety zone into the left-hand lane of the highway and was hit by the tractor-trailer. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol and drugs were not suspected to be a factor.

