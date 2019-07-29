6-year-old Stephen Romero was a 'happy kid.' He was shot and killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival

(CNN) When Maribel Romero found out her 6-year-old grandson had been shot at a food festival in Northern California, she went from hospital to hospital looking for him.

Stephen Romero was a happy kid, she says.

"This is really hard, there's no words to describe (it)," she told CNN affiliate KRON. "I don't think this is fair."

Stephen was among the three people killed Sunday evening when a gunman sneaked into the Gilroy Garlic Festival and began firing. Eleven others were injured at what was supposed to be a family-friendly event. About a hundred thousand people attend the decades-old festival each year, previous records show.

And collectively, the event has helped raise "millions of dollars for local schools, charities and non-profit organizations," the festival's website says.

