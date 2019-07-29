Philip Pacheco/AFP/Getty Images Police vehicles arrive on the scene following a deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California, on Sunday, July 28. In photos: Shooting at California garlic festival

At least three people are dead and 11 people injured after a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California, according to law enforcement and medical officials.

A shooter was also killed, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said. A manhunt is underway for a second suspect.

The shooting happened at the end of the final day of the festival, about 30 miles southeast of San Jose. Witnesses described pandemonium, with people running, hiding behind tents, crawling under tables or climbing fences to escape the gunfire.