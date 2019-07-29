Applying for a gun license? Plant ten trees first, Indian district says

(CNN) Indian officials have launched a creative new initiative to boost the number of trees in a Punjab state district, requiring all prospective gun owners to plant 10 tree saplings before their application will be considered.

Potential applicants in Ferozepur district will each have to plant ten saplings and take selfies with them, which they must show to authorities when they go to pick up gun license application forms.

A month later, they need to once again take photographs with the trees to prove they are taking care of them. Only after this is done will the applicant be "considered" for license approval and background checks carried out.

Those who want to apply for gun license will have to supply an image of themselves planting a sapling.

"Punjabis are crazy about smartphones, cars and guns. Let them be crazy about planting," Chander Gaind, Ferozepur district commissioner, told CNN.

Applicants must go through a rigorous process to be allowed to possess a firearm in India.

