Happy National Lipstick Day! Our favorite lipsticks, glosses, stains, balms

Finding the perfect lipstick is never easy. Not only is there an endless array of shades to choose from, but there are tons of different finishes to navigate. There are lipsticks that are touted as moisturizing your lips, and others that supposedly last all day without a touch-up. How are you supposed to decide with so many options?

In celebration of National Lipstick Day on Monday, we've rounded up some of our favorite lip products in every category, from lip balms and stains to liquid and matte lipsticks.

Our favorite lip balms

Can't choose between lip color and lip protection? Then these moisturizing lip balms are exactly what you need in your makeup bag.

Yves Saint Laurent Volupté Tint-in-Balm ($34; sephora.com)

Tarte Quench Lip Rescue Balm ($19; sephora.com)

Our favorite liquid lipsticks

Liquid lipsticks swipe on like a gloss, but dry like a long-lasting matte lipstick.

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick ($12, originally $24; sephora.com)

NYX Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick ($7; nyxcosmetics.com)

Our favorite lip stains

Looking for bold color that you won't have to touch up? Then these lip stains are right up your alley.

Benefit Cosmetics Cheek & Lip Stain ($30; sephora.com)

Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro ($38; sephora.com)

Our favorite matte lipsticks

Matte lipsticks have no shine or sheen, and are great for achieving a statement pout.

Mac Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick ($18.50; bloomingdales.com)

Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Matte Finish ($21; sephora.com)

Our favorite lip glosses

If you're going for a dewy, fresh look, then a gloss is the way to go.

Glossier Lip Gloss ($14; glossier.com)

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer (sephora.com)