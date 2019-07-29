7 companies that are making some seriously awesome workout leggings

Whether you love to sweat it out in hot yoga, tone it up at barre class, or run miles on the treadmill every day, it's essential to find the workout leggings that fit your active lifestyle. With so many different brands and styles available, finding the perfect fit and price point can be tough. We've picked out seven of our favorite companies that are making some pretty amazing leggings -- from reversible to surf leggings to styles made from recycled water bottles and fishing nets. We're betting you'll find a pair (or three) that you love.

Scroll down to check out our top seven picks for the ultimate workout leggings and get ready to sweat it out in style.

Lolë Parisia High-Waist Leggings ($69; lolelife.com)

Lolë is a Montreal-based activewear brand that designs versatile, high-performance workout gear for men and women. Its leggings are some of the softest and most comfortable you'll find. They not only retain their shape, but help keep you cool with moisture-wicking Coolmax technology, no matter what type of physical activity you choose. From yoga to running to even surfing (there are water leggings with UPF 50), Lolë has everything you'll need to get your workout on. Ranging in price from $69 to $105, these leggings come in a variety of prints, patterns, and silhouettes, and many of them are made from eco-friendly materials.

Girlfriend Collective Compressive High Rise Legging ($68; girlfriendcollective.com)

Girlfriend Collective is an ethical workout brand that uses old water bottles and fishing nets to make its leggings, shorts and bras. Each pair of its Compressive leggings starts with 25 recycled post-consumer water bottles, so you can feel good about what you're wearing (and look good too). It offers four styles of leggings, including the Compressive High Rise Legging ($68; girlfriendcollective.com) the LITE High Rise Legging ($78; girlfriendcollective.com), the Seamless LITE High Rise Legging ($78; girlfriendcollective.com) and the Maternity Legging ($88; girlfriendcollective.com). Girlfriend Collective's super comfortable and flattering leggings are available in various colors, and most styles range in size from XXS to 6XL, so no matter your body type or color preference, you're likely to find something you love.

Zella by Nordstrom Live-In High-Waist Leggings ($38.90, originally $59; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom's Zella brand is beloved by customers everywhere. Its leggings are soft, comfortable, sculpting and affordable (prices range from $55 to $75). Its most popular style, the Live-In High-Waist Leggings ($38.90, originally $59; nordstrom.com), boasts nearly 6,000 customer reviews with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. With styles available in regular, plus-size and maternity, there are leggings to fit any body type and fit preference. Whether you're looking for leggings for hot yoga, running, barre or simply lounging around the house, you can choose from styles made with moisture-wicking fabrics, no-slip waistbands, and figure-sculpting materials, so you get squeezed in and lifted up in all the right places.

Alo Yoga Flocked High-Waist Moto Leggings ($118; aloyoga.com)

If you're in the market for the ultimate yoga leggings, you'll want to check out Alo Yoga. Its fashion-forward designs are made specifically for yogis, and all its leggings are made to compress, lift and shape while maintaining support and wicking away moisture. Not to mention, all its performance products are made with antimicrobial materials. Ranging in price from $78 to $150, this fashionable workout brand is definitely one you can wear to take a vinyasa, go out to lunch, or relax on the weekend, while looking stylish and staying sweat-free.

Lululemon Align Super-High Rise Pant 28" ($98; lululemon.com)

You've probably heard of Lululemon, but on the off chance you haven't, let us introduce you. The brand made waves with its yoga performance styles when it opened its first store in 2000 and quickly skyrocketed to popularity among athletes everywhere. Loved by women and men of all ages, its products are flattering, comfortable, and luxurious. With leggings made for running, training, cycling, and yoga, you can choose from various designs, lengths, rises, colors, and activities. Lululemon leggings are definitely a bit higher in price, ranging from $88 to $198, but with sweat-wicking fabric, ultra-flattering fits and a super-lightweight feel, it's no wonder so many people love working out in them.

Outdoor Voices ⅞ Springs Leggings ($85; outdoorvoices.com)

Outdoor Voices has perfected its textile technology to perfectly hug, sculpt and support your shape. Whether you're walking your dog or training for a marathon, Outdoor Voices makes workout apparel for you. Its ⅞ Springs Leggings come with 375 customer reviews and an average 4.2- out of 5-star rating. They have moisture-wicking technology, a tight fit that sculpts, lifts, and tones, and even a waistband pocket for holding essentials during your workout. They're available in eight colors and range in size from XS to XL. And that's just one of the awesome styles available from Outdoor Voices.

Sweaty Betty Power ⅞ Workout Leggings ($100; sweatybetty.com)

London-based activewear brand Sweaty Betty is known for its fun prints and colors, flattering fits, sweatproof fabrics and sculpting technology. Choose from four styles of leggings -- Contour, Zero Gravity, Power, and Reversible -- which are all available in sizes ranging from XXS to XL. You can even filter your search by activity, so whether you're looking for lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric for training or quick-drying, bum-sculpting technology for hot yoga, you can find the perfect fit. Prices range from $75 to $120.