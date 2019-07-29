Amazon bestsellers you should add to your cart right now

No matter what you're looking for, chances are you can find it on Amazon. And even if you're not looking for anything in particular, you can spend a lot of time (and money) down Amazon rabbit holes. We want to save you some hassle, so we went down the rabbit hole and picked out some bestsellers that you should immediately add to your cart.

There are practical items for your home, gifts you might need in the future and fun things just to treat yourself, because you deserve it (and because these prices are hard to beat!).

1. Mellanni microfiber bedding ($27, originally $33; amazon.com)

Treat yourself to new silky smooth, easy-to-care-for sheets that come with a lifetime guarantee.

2. Washing Machine Cleaner Tabs ($11.98, originally $13.98; amazon.com)

Washing machines can be afflicted by odor-causing residue, which can be transferred onto your clothes. Don't let that happen to you. Pick up these cleaner tabs and keep your machine — and your laundry — fresh and clean.

3. Bath Bomb Gift Set ($26.80; amazon.com)

Treat a friend or yourself with this set of 12 handcrafted bath bombs that are made in the U.S. with natural ingredients like cocoa butter, lavender and more.

4. Amazon Fire TV Stick ($39.99; amazon.com)

Stream anything you want with Amazon's signature Fire Stick, which now comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote.

5. Baby Monitor ($165.97; amazon.com)

Keep an eye on the little one with this 4.4-star rated baby monitor that Popular Mechanics named the best baby monitor in 2018.

6. "New Phone, Who Dis" Party Game ($19.99; amazon.com)

Level up your game night with this new offering from the makers of "What Do You Meme."

7. Donut Baking Pans ($10.43; amazon.com)

After finishing your Great British Baking Show marathon, test out recipes in your own kitchen using these 5-star rated non-stick donut tins.

8. Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream Maker ($46.68; amazon.com)

Ice cream cravings hit hard in these hot summer months. Satisfy them with homemade treats using this dual froyo/ice cream maker that'll have your dessert ready in just 20 minutes or less!

9. 'Where The Crawdads Sing' ($12.40, originally $26; amazon.com)

If you need a beach read, this New York Times bestseller, which actress Reese Witherspoon also included in her book club, has all the elements you need: coming-of-age angst, a murder mystery and plenty of beautifully written prose.

10. Orthopedic Sofa-Style Pet Bed ($29.99; amazon.com)

After your done treating yourself, treat your pet with this faux fur orthopedic bed that offers the perfect sleep surface for your furry friends.

11. Fitness Tracker Watch ($29.98; amazon.com)

Keep track of all your fitness activities with this watch that includes a heart rate and sleep monitor, 14 exercise modes and connects to your phones so you can tap into the GPS and also get your calls and messages.

12. Outdoor Storage Container ($104.99; amazon.com)

Keep your outdoor space tidy with this weather resistant, 110-gallon, rattan-textured storage container.

13. Portable Air Compressor Pump ($34.99; amazon.com)

Always be prepared with this portable air compressor digital tire pump. It's easy to use, plugs directly into a cigarette lighter and has a built-in flashlight in case you need to work in the dark.

14. 18-Bottle Wine Cooler ($199.99, amazon.com)

If you're a wine enthusiast, you know that keeping those bottles chilled is the best way to ensure your reds and whites age properly. This highly rated cooler will help you do just that.

15. Grilling Accessories Set ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Tis the season ... for grilling. Do it right with this five-piece, restaurant-grade, stainless steel tool kit.