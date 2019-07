(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:



-- Instagram posts made under the name of the suspected gunman at the Gilroy Garlic Festival referenced a white supremacist book, and included a picture of people walking around the event.

-- President Donald Trump threatened to label the anti-fascist protest movement Antifa as a terrorist organization, which prompted strong backlash in Germany.

-- Lori Loughlin's daughters break their silence on her birthday. Here is what they said.

-- President Trump signed a bill that extends the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund for decades, saying it is part of a "sacred duty" to first responders.