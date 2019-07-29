Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Megan Marples, CNN

Updated 3:22 PM ET, Mon July 29, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Instagram posts made under the name of the suspected gunman at the Gilroy Garlic Festival referenced a white supremacist book, and included a picture of people walking around the event.

-- Two American teenagers allegedly killed an Italian police officer with a knife from the US after a drug deal went wrong.
-- President Donald Trump threatened to label the anti-fascist protest movement Antifa as a terrorist organization, which prompted strong backlash in Germany.
-- Lori Loughlin's daughters break their silence on her birthday. Here is what they said.
    -- President Trump signed a bill that extends the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund for decades, saying it is part of a "sacred duty" to first responders.
    Read More
    -- A 16-year-old video game player won $3 million in Fortnite's first solo world cup.
      -- NASA scientists ran several tests on animals, including cockroaches, with lunar samples from the Apollo 11 mission.
      -- A woman woke up in a Tennessee hotel with a snake stretched across her arm.