A woman woke up in her hotel room to find a snake on her arm

(CNN) Melinda Major was asleep in her hotel room in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday morning when she felt something moving around on her arm.

She was in town from Nashville for a doctor's appointment and at first she thought it might have been her husband, until she remembered he wasn't there with her. When she finally opened her eyes, what she saw was the stuff of nightmares.

A thin, green garden snake was stretched out across her arm.

"I'm not a snake person," Major told CNN. "I can deal with spiders and all the icky things, but snakes are not my thing."

Major said she immediately jumped up and slung the snake off her arm. It hit the headboard and bounced back onto the bed, she said. She then leaped onto the other bed in the room and snapped a picture.

