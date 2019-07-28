(CNN) A Utah family says their father and his wife were killed by armed assailants while vacationing in Mexico with their 12-year-old son.

Paul Nielsen, Janet Vasquez and their son were passing through the Mexican state of Guerrero while on vacation when they were attacked and robbed, according to a statement from Nielsen's family, which cited the boy's account of events.

At some point, Nielsen and Vasquez were killed, and their son, who suffered minor injuries, was left with their bodies on the side of the road, the family statement said.

"Our family is absolutely devastated over the loss of our dad," Nielsen's family said in the statement, adding they received a call notifying them of his death on July 18. "We were very close to him. His family was his world, and he wasn't just our father, he was one of our best friends."

An official for the US Department of State confirmed it was aware of reports of a US citizen's death in Guerrero and the department was closely monitoring the investigation by local authorities. The official declined to comment further out of respect for the family.

