Tropical Storm Erick is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Monday

(CNN) Tropical Storm Erick is churning toward the central Pacific and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday, forecasters say.

The storm was about 1,410 miles southwest of the tip of Baja California early Sunday and there were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Here is a recent longwave infrared satellite image of recently named Tropical Storm Erick in the eastern Pacific Ocean between Baja Californina and Hawaii. Maximum sustain winds are 40 mph. pic.twitter.com/mz88WjCTfR — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 28, 2019

"Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts," the National Hurricane Center said . "Strengthening is forecast, and Erick is expected to become a hurricane on Monday with continued strengthening through Tuesday."

CNN meteorologist Robert Shackleford said the storm is tracking west toward Hawaii at 16 mph, and is expected to affect the state around Friday.

While it will most likely approach Hawaii as a tropical storm with weaker winds, it'll still bring a lot of rainfall. But it's too far out to determine what the rainfall potential will be, he said.