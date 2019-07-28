'Pink Lady Bandit' is on the loose robbing banks across the East Coast

(CNN) The FBI is on the hunt for a woman they have dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit."

The woman, described by the FBI as either white or Hispanic, has robbed four banks across the East Coast since July 20. Federal authorities gave her the Pink Lady Bandit nickname because of the distinctive pink handbag she carried during at least two of her robberies, the FBI in Charlotte, North Carolina, said. The FBI says the woman is 130 pounds and between five-feet-two to five-feet-four inches tall.

During each robbery, the FBI said the Pink Lady Bandit showed a bank teller a note demanding money.

The first robbery took place July 20 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, about 23 miles west of Harrisburg.

Three days later, authorities say the Pink Lady Bandit robbed a bank in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on the state's eastern shore.

Read More