What to know about Parents' Day (no, it's not Mother's Day or Father's Day)

(CNN)You're probably very familiar with Mother's Day and Father's Day, during which children express appreciation for their parents.
But have you heard of Parents' Day? It may sound redundant, but it's a little different: It's a national holiday that encourages organizations and governments to support the role of parents in raising their children.
Here's what you need to know about Parents' Day.
When is it?
In the United States, Parents' Day falls on the fourth Sunday in July. This year, it takes place July 28.
How did the holiday come to be?
In 1994, President Bill Clinton signed a congressional resolution encouraging individuals, organizations and all levels of government to support parents in bringing up their children.
The first Parents' Day was celebrated in 1995.
How is it celebrated?
The National Parents Days Coalition recognizes what it considers to be exemplary parents at the state and national level on this day. You can nominate a parent for the award. The criteria include exemplifying qualities of sacrificial love and overcoming major obstacles to provide for a child and others.
Or you could just let your parents know how much they mean to you: give them a call, share a meal with them or attend a fun outing together.
Do other countries have a similar holiday?
South Korea observes Parents' Day on May 8. The country expanded Mother's Day with the holiday in 1973.
The United Nations designated June 1 as Global Day of Parents in 2012, saying the observation provides an opportunity to appreciate all parents for their "selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship."