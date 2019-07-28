What to know about Parents' Day (no, it's not Mother's Day or Father's Day)

(CNN) You're probably very familiar with Mother's Day and Father's Day, during which children express appreciation for their parents.

But have you heard of Parents' Day? It may sound redundant, but it's a little different: It's a national holiday that encourages organizations and governments to support the role of parents in raising their children.

Here's what you need to know about Parents' Day.

When is it?

In the United States, Parents' Day falls on the fourth Sunday in July. This year, it takes place July 28.

