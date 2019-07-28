Multiple people shot in Brooklyn, police say

(CNN) Multiple people were shot in Brooklyn on Saturday night, the New York Police Department said.

The shooting in Brownsville, a neighborhood in east Brooklyn, left at least six people injured, according to police. The victims were transported to local hospitals, with several in critical condition. Officials are working to determine the exact number of people shot and their injuries, police said.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the shooting "shattered a peaceful neighborhood event."

"Our hearts go out to the victims. We will do everything in our power to keep this community safe and get guns off our streets," he tweeted shortly after midnight.

