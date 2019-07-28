Multiple people shot in Brooklyn, police say

(CNN) Multiple people were shot in Brooklyn Saturday night, the New York Police Department said.

The shooting took place in Brownsville, a neighborhood in east Brooklyn.

At least six people have been injured, a New York Fire Department spokesperson told CNN. All six were transported to local hospitals, with several in critical condition.

"Our hearts go out to the victims. We will do everything in our power to keep this community safe and get guns off our streets," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted shortly after midnight. The mayor said the shooting "shattered a peaceful neighborhood event."

Officials are working to determine the exact number of people shot and their injuries, Navarro said.