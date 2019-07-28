Michelle Obama shades Trump after his derogatory tweets about Baltimore

(CNN) Michelle Obama is a master in the subtle art of shade.

The former first lady took to Twitter Saturday to honor a step-dancing team from Baltimore, just hours after President Donald Trump attacked a prominent African-American congressman and referred to his Baltimore district as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

"On #NationalDanceDay, I'm shouting out the Lethal Ladies, a Baltimore STEP team who I saw perform back in 2017. I'm so proud of you all—and everyone who's dancing today!" Obama wrote.

On #NationalDanceDay, I'm shouting out the Lethal Ladies, a Baltimore STEP team who I saw perform back in 2017. I'm so proud of you all—and everyone who's dancing today! pic.twitter.com/U15Be9wSMs — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 27, 2019

Her tweet came as Baltimore leaders and residents are defending their city against the President's tirade, which targeted Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings. The lawmaker represents Maryland's 7th Congressional District and recently lambasted conditions at the US-Mexico border

Obama's tweet makes no mention of Trump. But if you watch the video clip, the message is clear.

