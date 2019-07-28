A firetruck caught on fire in Texas

(CNN) Who do you call when a firetruck catches on fire?

A fire department in Texas had to put a fire on one of its own vehicles on Thursday after its newest firetruck became engulfed in flames.

The truck had been taken to a truck chassis manufacturer to undergo warranty work, the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.

"Apparently while on a test drive by a mechanic, a tire caught fire from an as yet to be determined cause, and the vehicle sustained extensive damage," according to the post.

The fire sparked a small grass fire, which briefly threatened six nearby mobile homes.

