California State Bar accidentally releases general topics of its upcoming exam

(CNN) Aspiring attorneys probably aren't objecting to a recent slip-up by the State Bar of California.

The State Bar accidentally released the general topics that will appear on the upcoming exam, which lawyers must pass to practice in the state, Chief of Programs Donna Hershkowitz said in a press release issued Saturday..

"On Saturday, July 27, we became aware that the State Bar inadvertently prematurely provided deans of several California law schools a list of the general subject matter topics contained in the July 2019 California Bar Examination essay questions and performance test," Hershkowitz said.

The release happened on Thursday during a routine invitation to observe a grading session, which is typically sent out after the exam is done, according to the statement.

Although the State Bar said there is no evidence that the information was shared with students, it decided to send the information to everyone who is taking the test on Tuesday and Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution and fairness."

