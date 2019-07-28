(CNN) Authorities who'd been searching for Aiden Castiel Salcido, the 2-year-old son of a couple who died in an apparent murder-suicide, think they've found the child's remains in a remote section of Montana, police said Sunday.

Witnesses called in tips and led officials to a camp believed to have been occupied by the child's parents, police in Medford, Oregon, said in a statement.

"Positive identification has not been made, however the decedent was located in the same area that Hannah Janiak and Daniel Salcido were seen by several witnesses days earlier," the news release said.

Daniel Salcido

The FBI and police in Medford were assisting with the search because Aiden was last seen on a surveillance camera with his parents while they were purchasing camping equipment at a Medford Walmart in early June.

The cause and manner of the boy's death is not available pending an autopsy.

