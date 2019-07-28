Ancient Roman pen with an inscribed joke found under streets of London

London (CNN) Most of the time, visiting a foreign city and bringing back a pen as a gift won't go down well with the recipient.

But that tactic may have older roots than we thought; archaeologists have discovered an iron stylus in London, complete with an inscribed joke, that dates back nearly 2,000 years.

Of 200 styluses found at a site under Bloomberg's new European headquarters, only one -- dating back to around 70 A.D. -- had a message inscribed onto it.

It reads: "I have come from the City. I bring you a welcome gift with a sharp point that you may remember me. I ask, if fortune allowed, that I might be able (to give) as generously as the way is long (and) as my purse is empty."

In other words: I'm broke, but here's a pen.

