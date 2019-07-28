Democrats scramble for momentum in Motown

Sign up to get our new weekly column as a newsletter. We're looking back at the strongest, smartest opinion takes of the week from CNN and other outlets.

(CNN) Janus, the Roman god of entryways and beginnings, is depicted as two-faced, looking left and right, to the past and the future. After last week's Robert Mueller hearings, Democrats are facing a Janus moment. The choice: Focus heavily on investigating the 2016 election, with a view to impeaching President Donald Trump, or build their case for defeating him in 2020.

The next round of Democratic debates, on CNN Tuesday and Wednesday from Detroit, will offer clues about which way the 20 candidates think the party should head. CNN Opinion's Yaffa Fredrick asked them to write about an experience in their lives that relates to the policies they're proposing. We'll be rolling out their responses through Tuesday.

Andrew Yang also argued for doing "much more to rebuild the parts of this country that have been adversely affected by job loss, automation and a lack of economic opportunity." What led him there? "After getting a law degree, I spent five unhappy months as a corporate attorney," he wrote. Here he saw smart young people "toil away on corporate mergers that just shifted money from one millionaire's account to another." Yang has offered a raft of ideas, including a guaranteed income: "the Freedom Dividend -- $1,000 per month for every adult" which he called, " Entrepreneuralso argued for doing "much more to rebuild the parts of this country that have been adversely affected by job loss, automation and a lack of economic opportunity." What led him there? "After getting a law degree, I spent five unhappy months as a corporate attorney," he wrote. Here he saw smart young people "toil away on corporate mergers that just shifted money from one millionaire's account to another." Yang has offered a raft of ideas, including a guaranteed income: "the Freedom Dividend -- $1,000 per month for every adult" which he called, " the single best way we can invest in our people, our families and our communities , to help them through this difficult time and build a 'trickle up economy.'"

Joe Biden won't be so polite

Joe Biden has signaled that he'll be taking a more aggressive stance in the debates this time as he seeks to defend his frontrunner status in the polls.

David Axelrod pointed out after the random draw for the CNN debates: " Aspointed out after the random draw for the CNN debates: " Biden, who has struggled on questions of race, will find himself competing on the second night of back-to-back debates on a stage that includes every candidate of color in the Democratic field. Standing to the left of Biden will be Sen. Kamala Harris of California. Her riveting, made-for-TV takedown of the former VP in Miami over his opposition to mandatory school busing in the '70s was the iconic moment of the last debate. On Biden's right will be Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who led the charge for a public apology after Biden boasted at a fundraiser of his working relationship in the 1970s with two of the Senate's most virulent segregationists."

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, who is backing Biden, was 8 years old when she "came home from school one afternoon to see my dad being led away in handcuffs as police officers raided our home." She said the imprisonment of her father, Grammy-nominated singer Major Lance, on cocaine sale and possession charges destroyed her family. She supports Biden's proposals to reduce the prison population an issue on which he's taken criticism: he supported tough-on-crime bills in the 1980s and 1990s.

Nicole Hemmer: But that's not what the 2020 election will really be about. It "will be a verdict on the resilience of American democracy." She noted, "If after four years, the American system re-elects a president who openly scoffs at democracy, who encourages political violence and election interference, who revels in corruption and ignorance, These policy debates are important, wrote: But that's not what the 2020 election will really be about. It "will be a verdict on the resilience of American democracy." She noted, "If after four years, the American system re-elects a president who openly scoffs at democracy, who encourages political violence and election interference, who revels in corruption and ignorance, then something is deeply wrong with either our system or ourselves ."

Man of few words

Afterward, Frida Ghitis asked: Why doesn't Mueller just say what he thinks?

"The Special Counsel has presented extensive, persuasive evidence of Trump's culpability, but he won't say the words ...For a country eager to see some resolution, he stubbornly refuses to offer with clarity his own professional judgment. The question is: Why?

Paul Callan. "Yet the case for impeachment is weak, as Trump's defense will be that his obstructive acts were those of an innocent man (no collusion proven by Mueller) angry at having a special counsel relentlessly investigating him and 'obstructing' his ability to serve as chief executive." Justice Department policy prohibiting indictment of a sitting president saved the day for Trump ," wrote. "Yet the case for impeachment is weak, as Trump's defense will be that his obstructive acts were those of an innocent man (no collusion proven by Mueller) angry at having a special counsel relentlessly investigating him and 'obstructing' his ability to serve as chief executive."

Now what?

Elie Honig argued that Mueller "said several important things out loud." He confirmed that he didn't exonerate Trump and he didn't find "no obstruction' "as Trump has endlessly -- falsely -- claimed to the American public...No, Trump did not fully cooperate with the investigation. Yes, a president can be indicted for obstruction after leaving office. Now comes the moment of truth. Butargued that Mueller "said several important things out loud." He confirmed that he didn't exonerate Trump and he didn't find "no obstruction' "as Trump has endlessly -- falsely -- claimed to the American public...No, Trump did not fully cooperate with the investigation. Yes, a president can be indicted for obstruction after leaving office. Now comes the moment of truth. Will House Democrats cower at the dated, preconceived, speculative notion that impeachment -- or even an impeachment inquiry -- might hurt them politically by a few polling points?

Enter Boris

Luke McGee, wrote, "While Johnson has talked about controlling immigration, he is pro-immigration, just as one might expect from the former mayor of liberal, cosmopolitan London. And the idea he would say that British citizens who happen to be an ethnic minority should 'go back' if they don't like one of his policies is unthinkable." Johnson's mission now is to They both wear their ties and their hair long, but the UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson is no Donald Trump. An astute observer of UK politics,, wrote, "While Johnson has talked about controlling immigration, he is pro-immigration, just as one might expect from the former mayor of liberal, cosmopolitan London. And the idea he would say that British citizens who happen to be an ethnic minority should 'go back' if they don't like one of his policies is unthinkable." Johnson's mission now is to unite his country in the face of the Brexit challenge, rather than to follow the Trump playbook of cultivating his base in a divisive way, McGee wrote.

Doug Heye agreed the comparisons between Trump and Johnson are "overblown," but "the two, undeniably...are politicians who are communicators first and foremost, unafraid to speak their minds." From the American side,agreed the comparisons between Trump and Johnson are "overblown," but "the two, undeniably...are politicians who are communicators first and foremost, unafraid to speak their minds." And their good working relationship may be crucial to a post-Brexit Britain , Heye argued. Incidentally, the new Prime Minister, who was born in New York as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, may understand America better than any UK politician since Winston Churchill, wrote Heye.

Franken's choices

Jill Filipovic wrote, "It is possible to think Democrats got it wrong on Franken without concluding that Franken was in the right. It is possible to recognize that some #MeToo cases Jane Mayer's deeply reported article in the New Yorker on the sexual harassment allegations against Al Franken and his rapid exit from the Senate reignited the debate over whether his Democratic colleagues pushed too hastily for him to resign.wrote, "It is possible to think Democrats got it wrong on Franken without concluding that Franken was in the right. It is possible to recognize that some #MeToo cases end up with an imperfect result without concluding that the movement has gone too far (judging by the man in the White House, I would say it hasn't gone far enough)."

Mayer's reporting raised questions about Franken's principal accuser but also covered other complaints about him. "Franken is no monster," Filipovic wrote. "But he is an imperfect man who made a series of bad choices. Maybe he deserves a second chance. But no one is to blame for his decisions other than him."

Trump's riskiest decision

David Andelman. He pinpointed "Trump's ill-considered decision to ditch the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Agreement with Russia. That action will come full on Friday, August 2, when the United States, having given its six-month notice, will be out of it entirely, and the treaty utterly void. The result? President Trump has made a lot of risky moves in foreign policy, but the most dangerous one is taking effect this coming Friday, wrote. He pinpointed "Trump's ill-considered decision to ditch the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Agreement with Russia. That action will come full on Friday, August 2, when the United States, having given its six-month notice, will be out of it entirely, and the treaty utterly void. The result? Likely another unparalleled arms race, a growth in global insecurity, and a tacit license for more countries to seek nukes of their own ."

