(CNN) Red Bull's Max Verstappen emerged from the chaos and carnage of a rain-hit German Grand Prix at Hockenheim Sunday to claim his second victory of the Formula One season.

In a race littered with crashes and safety cars, the young Dutchman kept his composure to top the podium from four-time former champion Sebastian Vettel, who salvaged some pride for Ferrari and delighted the German fans after starting from the rear of the grid.

Russia's Daniil Kvyat took an unlikely third for Toro Rosso with Canadian Lance Stroll in fourth for Racing Point as the established order was turned upside down.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton started on pole in his Mercedes but finished out of the points in 11th after losing his wing as he went off the track and had to serve a time penalty for an illegal pit entry following the incident.

His teammate Valterri Bottas looked set to close up in the title race, but crashed out on lap 57 of 64 to complete a sorry afternoon for all-conquering Mercedes.

