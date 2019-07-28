Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny hospitalized after being detained

Moscow (CNN) Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been hospitalized with an "acute allergic reaction" after being placed in special detention, according to a spokesperson.

Navalny, Russia's most outspoken opposition figure, was detained by police on Wednesday following a sweep of opposition candidates in the days leading up to anti-government demonstrations in the capital on Saturday.

Writing on Instagram, Navalny said he was detained as he left his apartment to go on a jog.

"People are right when they say that sport is not always good for your health," he quipped.

"I have been detained and am now at a police station wearing shorts like a stupid man."

