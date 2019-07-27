The Delta Aquariid meteor shower begins its peak this weekend

(CNN) The Delta Aquariid meteor shower puts on one long summer show in July and August, but it will peak at the end of July.

The meter shower began July 12 and is active until August 23. A new moon on Wednesday and Thursday will provide optimal dark skies for spotting meteors. But the peak actually begins Sunday, and the best chance to see them without the moon in the way will be the first week of August.

The best time to see them will be about 3 a.m. ET, but the meteor shower will also be viewable when the sky is darkest in the overnight hours until the first light of dawn.

Expect to see about 20 meteors per hour during the peak, traveling at 25 miles per second.

The Delta Aquariid meteors are more faint than others, and they're more apparent in the Southern Hemisphere, according to NASA . But you can still see them in the Northern Hemisphere's southern latitudes.

