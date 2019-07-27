A woman died after trying to reach the famous 'Into the Wild' bus

(CNN) A 24-year-old woman from Belarus died on Alaska's Stampede Trail on Thursday while attempting to visit an abandoned bus made famous by the book and film "Into the Wild."

Veramika Maikamava and her husband Piotr Markielau wanted to reach Fairbanks Bus 142, where "Into the Wild" subject Christopher McCandless died in 1992, Alaska State Trooper spokesperson Ken Marsh told the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Markielau called state troopers in Fairbanks on Thursday night to report that his wife had died, according to a news release from the Alaska State Troopers.

The newlywed couple attempted to cross the Teklanika River, which was running high and fast due to recent rains, when Maikamava was swept under the water, the agency said. Markielau told state troopers that by the time he was able to pull his wife out of the water about 75 to 100 feet downstream, she was already dead.

A trooper responded at the scene with volunteers from the Tri-Valley Fire Department, the Alaska State Troopers said. Maikamava's body was sent to the state medical examiner and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

