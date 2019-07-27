The faces and voices that toppled Puerto Rico's governor

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN) The tropical heat and the downpours. The blasts of tear gas and pepper spray. What they endured during weeks of protests against Gov. Ricardo Rosselló was nothing, they said, compared to what came before.

Across the island, Puerto Ricans took to the streets following years of corruption and mismanagement at the hands of government leaders.

First-time marchers stood with retired teachers and government workers, union members and longtime political activists, pro-statehood residents and supporters of independence.

They waved flags and handscrawled signs. They banged drums and pots and pans. They spoke out against suffocating debt, school closings and public service cuts. They denounced the Rosselló administration's botched response to Hurricane Maria in 2017, especially its longtime failure to acknowledge a death toll of more than 4,000 people.

They rallied against what they consider to be the second-class citizenship afforded to a US territory where about 40% of its more than 3 million residents live in poverty.

