The faces and voices that toppled Puerto Rico's governor
Updated 12:44 PM ET, Sat July 27, 2019
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN)The tropical heat and the downpours. The blasts of tear gas and pepper spray. What they endured during weeks of protests against Gov. Ricardo Rosselló was nothing, they said, compared to what came before.
Across the island, Puerto Ricans took to the streets following years of corruption and mismanagement at the hands of government leaders.
First-time marchers stood with retired teachers and government workers, union members and longtime political activists, pro-statehood residents and supporters of independence.
They waved flags and handscrawled signs. They banged drums and pots and pans. They spoke out against suffocating debt, school closings and public service cuts. They denounced the Rosselló administration's botched response to Hurricane Maria in 2017, especially its longtime failure to acknowledge a death toll of more than 4,000 people.
They rallied against what they consider to be the second-class citizenship afforded to a US territory where about 40% of its more than 3 million residents live in poverty.
The chat app scandal that exposed Rosselló and 11 top aides and Cabinet members exchanging profanity-laced, homophobic and misogynistic messages about fellow politicians, members of the media, celebrities and others was merely the final indignity.
Late Wednesday, Rosselló conceded he could no longer credibly govern and said he would step down by Friday.
These faces and voices helped bring down a governor:
Zuheidy Ramos, 21
Ramos summarizes her presence at the protests in one word: indignation.
"They are our employees, they are the people's employees," she says of the island's politicians. "And they can't do whatever they want with us. We put them there to represent us and they are doing us harm."
Kiromy Arroyo, 19
"I am disgusted by all the injustice -- in education, the soaring prices, the treatment of the dead," she says. "I feel some relief but there are others left that have to be removed (from government)."
Melania Ruiz, 76
"This is my first time protesting. It makes me sad because I was one of the people who voted for (Rosselló) and I feel defrauded though you still feel some affection because he was our governor."
Jesus Emilio Amadeo Ocasio, 30
"I feel an incredible amount of pride for my people," he says. "We are rising up for the first time. That the people of Puerto Rico are changing their way of thinking is a step forward."