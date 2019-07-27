An NYPD officer has died by suicide. It's the 7th such death this year

New York (CNN) A New York Police Department sergeant died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday afternoon, a law enforcement source told CNN.

NYPD officials went to the sergeant's home after he failed to show up for work, the source said, adding that the 30-year-old with eight years' experience on the police force was pronounced dead at the scene around 4 p.m.

His death marks the department's seventh suicide this year, according to police.

Asking for help The suicide rate in the United States has seen sharp increases in recent years. Studies have shown that the risk of suicide declines sharply when people call the national suicide hotline: 1-800-273-TALK. There is also a crisis text line. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454. The lines are staffed by a mix of paid professionals and unpaid volunteers trained in crisis and suicide intervention. The confidential environment, the 24-hour accessibility, a caller's ability to hang up at any time and the person-centered care have helped its success, advocates say.



The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.

"The tragic news today that another member of the NYPD has been lost to suicide breaks our hearts, and is a deep sorrow felt by all of New York City," Police Commissioner James O'Neill said in a statement released late Saturday.

"To every member of the NYPD, please know this: it is okay to feel vulnerable. It is okay if you are facing struggles," he said. "And it is okay to seek help from others. You may not know this, and it may be hard to imagine, but you are not out there all by yourself."

Read More