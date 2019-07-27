Red Sox's Mookie Betts promised a fan he would homer for him. He hit three

(CNN) Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts promised a fan before Friday's game that he would hit a home run for him. He more than delivered.

Betts ended up hitting three home runs, and there was probably only one person at Fenway Park who was more excited about the Red Sox's 10-5 victory: 10-year-old Nico Sapienza.

Just hours prior, Nico, who has a nervous system genetic disorder known as spinal muscular atrophy, met Betts , his favorite baseball player, through the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Nico and Mookie Betts, photo courtesy of the Make-A-Wish Foundation

"I'm a really big fan of baseball and the Red Sox, and I really wanted to meet Mookie Betts because he's my favorite player," Nico said.

Not only did Nico get to meet Betts, he was able chat it up with some of the other players, tour Fenway and receive some souvenirs.

