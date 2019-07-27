NY Giants receiver Golden Tate says he took fertility medicine. Now he faces suspension for performance enhancing drugs

(CNN) Golden Tate says he and his wife are trying to have a baby.

As a result, the New York Giants receiver says he was prescribed fertility drugs in April.

"Just days later I discovered it contained an ingredient that is on the league's banned substance list," he said in a statement on Twitter Saturday. It's not clear at this point what the ingredient was that got Tate in trouble.

Tate says he's always taken great pride in playing football "the right way" and has never had issues with the league's banned substance policy. Upon finding out about the ingredient in the fertility drugs, he says he "immediately discontinued use" and reported the situation to the NFL and spoke with his coaches and general manager.

Read More