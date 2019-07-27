Pennsylvania wildlife officials want to know who killed this bald eagle

(CNN) The person who killed a bald eagle in Pennsylvania could be facing hefty fines and possible jail time.

A state game warden responded to a scene in Erie County Thursday night, near the border with Ohio, and found that the bird had been shot, according to a Facebook post by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

It was located near Hope Cemetery in Elk Creek Township, according to the post.

The bald eagle was removed from the US Endangered Species list in 2007, but they're still protected under three federal acts : the Lacy Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, along with state and municipal laws.

Killing, selling or possessing a bald eagle without a permit can carry fines of up to hundreds of thousands of dollars and up to two years in prison.