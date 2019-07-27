A 2-year-old boy is missing after his parents were found dead in a car in Montana

(CNN) Oregon authorities are looking for 2-year-old Aiden Castiel Salcido after his parents were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Montana.

The boy's parents, Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak, were not married and both had felony warrants after a burglary last year. They were set to serve prison time, police said.

"The case resulted in criminal convictions and Hannah was scheduled to begin serving her sentence at the Jackson County Jail on June 11th, 2019. She did not show up for her sentencing," police said.

Concerned relatives, who'd not heard from the family, reported them missing to the Medford Police Department in Oregon the same day her sentence was set to start.

Their car was stopped in Montana

